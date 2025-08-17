New lane closures starting on I-80 in Will County near Minooka

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that new construction staging will affect traffic on Interstate 80 beginning Wednesday.

The change will affect westbound lanes of I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. Lanes will be closed overnight between Interstate 55 and Ridge Road, weather permitting, between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic at all times, according to the announcement.

When the roads reopen, a new traffic pattern will be in place. Westbound lanes will be moved to the right onto the newly constructed concrete pavement between I-55 and Ridge Road, according to IDOT.

The left shoulder will remain closed so work on the median can continue. Construction on the median is expected to be complete in late fall, according to IDOT.

IDOT advised drivers that they should “continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays” as the work continues, and to allow extra time for trips through the area.

More information about the project and other ongoing roadwork is available at I80Will.org.