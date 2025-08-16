Will County hosting fresh produce giveaways for residents

Boxes of fruit are stacked outside the Will County Office Building for the Free Food Giveaway on Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Joliet. Two fresh food giveaways will be held in Joliet and Romeoville this month. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County residents are invited to attend two pop-up events for free fruits and vegetables.

The first event is Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Moran Athletic Club, 1207 Nicholson St., in Joliet, and the second event is Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Creative Arts Center at Highpoint, 174 S. Highpoint Drive in Romeoville.

Fresh produce will be distributed from 3 to 5 p.m. at each event on a first-come, first-served basis or while supplies last.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant; state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood; and state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, are partnering to put on these events “as a shared commitment to connect local households with food access and healthy options during a period of rising prices,” according to a news release from Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

There also will be information about local food resources available. Registration is not required.

For information, call 815-740-4678 or email countyexec@willcounty.gov.