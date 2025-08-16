Crash Saturday in Joliet damages vehicles, including semitrailer

A smashed vehicle is seen near the intersection of Caton Farm and Ridge roads in Joliet on Saturday Aug. 16, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A crash in Joliet involved a passenger vehicle and an overturned semitrailer on the city’s far west side.

On Saturday morning, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said officers are working on investigating a major crash at Caton Farm and Ridge roads.

The roads in that area closed and officers ask motorists are urged to plan for an alternate route while traveling through the area, Joliet police officials said.

At the scene, there was an overturned semitrailer and a large pile of gravel spilled on the pavement of Ridge Road.