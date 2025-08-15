Lockport prepares for State Street construction to start Tuesday

Construction barrels set up on State Street in Lockport preparation for work on the Fiddyment Creek Bridge on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun preparation for work on the Fiddyment Creek Bridge in Lockport.

According to an announcement from the city of Lockport, work on the project will begin on Tuesday and will be completed in December.

As of Thursday, construction barrels already had been placed along State Street to prepare for the work.

The city said work on the project will take place along State Street from Thornton Street to New Avenue and involves a complete rehabilitation of the bridge, including:

deck resurfacing

a new deck overlay

expansion joint replacement

support repairs

roadway and bridge approach improvements

a new median and curbs

a new left turn lane onto Franklin Street from State Street

Lanes of traffic will be closed throughout the project. State Street (Route 171) will be reduced from two lanes to one in both directions just before the bridge, “with lane widths reduced to 10.5 feet,” according to IDOT.

Lanes approaching the bridge will shift throughout the work period.

Additionally, the city reported that Thornton Street will be entirely closed between State and Hamilton streets. A detour will be established to redirect traffic to 2nd Street in this area.

This map shows upcoming IDOT construction in Lockport to work on the Fiddyment Creek Bridge, shared Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Photo Provided by the City of Lockport)

The Runyon Preserve in Lockport off Hamilton Street is part of the Fiddyment Creek preservation system.

The $1.3 million project coincides with the ongoing Route 7 channelization project, which has been underway in the city since last year and is expected to continue beyond the completion of the Fiddyment Creek Bridge rehabilitation.

The city asked drivers to use caution and be alert for construction workers and equipment during the construction period.

Delays should be expected, and drivers should plan to use alternate routes if possible. Questions about the project can be directed to IDOT.