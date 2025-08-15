Lincoln-Way East girls, Morris boys score tourney wins to open season: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls golf

Lincoln-Way East wins North Invite: At Whitetail Ridge on Thursday, Lincoln-Way East dominated the field at the 19-team, season-opening Plainfield North Invitational, carding a team 286 to take the title by 16 strokes over runner-up Oswego East (302).

Plainfield North (317), Lockport (317) and Downers Grove North (320) rounded out the top five, with Plainfield East (330) eighth, Joliet Township (336) 11th and Lincoln-Way West (363) 12th.

In the individual standings, Oswego East’s Alli Wiertel shot a course-record 59 to claim medalist honors. Herald-News area top-15 finishers included Lincoln-Way East’s Bella Versetto (2nd, 66), Sophia Klapper (4th, 69) and Maggie Fagan (T-5th, 71); Plainfield East’s Taylor Miller (3rd, 68); Joliet’s Sophia Podmolik (T-8th, 75); Lockport’s Angelica Kwak (T-8th, 75); Plainfield North’s Annie Halvorsen (T-11th, 76) and Kiley Sanborn (T-11th, 76); and Lincoln-Way West’s Sydney Pohlmann (T-14th, 77).

Seneca 221, St. Bede 233, Dwight 249: At Dwight Country Club on Thursday, the Fighting Irish won their season-opener led by medalist Cam Stecken’s nine-hole score of 46. Vivienne Cronkrite also came in under 60 for Seneca.

Bella Dinelli carded a 50 to pace Dwight.

Boys golf

Morris, Wold tops at Indian Invite: At Edgebrook Golf Course, Morris took the team championship and Somonauk’s Alex Wold the individual title at the season-opening Sandwich Indian Invitational, contested with Stableford scoring.

Wold won with a score of 36, two better than runner-up Kai Kern of Sandwich’s 34.

Morris claimed the team title with a team score of 120, led by top-10 finishers Wyatt Schultz (4th), Braden Wickkiser (7th) and Connor Barth (9th).