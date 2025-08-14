Plane makes emergency landing in Joliet

Joliet police responded to the scene of an emergency plane landing on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in Joliet late Thursday afternoon.

Joliet police responded to the area of McDonough Street and Infantry Drive for a report of a possible downed aircraft around 5:14 p.m.

A single-engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft landed in a grassy area near the Inwood Golf Course, Joliet police said.

Officers found the 21-year-old male pilot outside of the aircraft uninjured, and no injuries were reported on the ground, police said.

The pilot told police that the aircraft’s engine began to fail mid-flight, prompting him to make an emergency landing near the golf course.

The plane was towing a promotional banner during the flight and the banner was released from the aircraft prior to the landing, police said. It was safely recovered in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Street, police said.

The emergency landing caused minor damage to a section of fence owned by the Joliet Park District, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident