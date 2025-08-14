Joliet City Council may vote on local grocery tax next week

A shopper picks through lettuce in this file photo at Tony’s Fresh Market in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet City Council is expected to vote next week on a local 1% grocery tax.

The tax would replace the 1% state grocery tax that is ending Jan. 1. The state law eliminating the tax gives municipalities the option of replacing it with a local tax to maintain revenues that otherwise would go away.

Revenue from the state grocery tax goes to municipalities.

“It’s about $3.5 million of tax revenue for the city,” Joliet council member Larry Hug said Thursday. “I feel we should be looking at cuts. If the state got rid of it, we should leave it alone.”

Joliet Councilman Larry Hug (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Hug, a member of the council’s Finance Committee, said he has been advised that a vote on the local grocery tax will be on the council agenda for a vote on Tuesday.

The city as of Thursday had not posted the agendas for the pre-council meeting on Monday and the regular council meeting on Tuesday. The matter also would be up for discussion on Monday if on the agenda for a vote.

City Manager Beth Beatty and Mayor Terry D’Arcy did not return calls seeking comment on the grocery tax.

Cities and villages across Illinois have been making decisions on whether to replace the state grocery tax with a local tax.

The Joliet Municipal Building is located at 150 W. Jefferson St. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

As of the end of June, 256 municipalities had enacted local grocery taxes, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Regional communities that have enacted the local grocery tax include Plainfield, Shorewood, Minooka, Morris, Wilmington and Kankakee.

Municipalities that want to apply the 1% tax in 2026 must file local grocery tax ordinances with the state by Oct. 1.