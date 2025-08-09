Wetzel’s Pretzels and Scooter’s Coffee coming to Romeoville

The Village of Romeoville announced two new food and beverage businesses will be moving into the village. (Photo provided by the Village of Romeoville)

Two new businesses have signed leases to move into Romeoville.

Scooter’s Coffee will occupy the final space in the shopping center just south of the Illinois Route 53 and Greenwood Avenue intersection, according to a news release from the village.

Happy Bites and Romeoville Urgent Care are currently in that same center.

Scooter’s will occupy a 1,641-square-foot space that also has a drive-thru window and is expected to be open for business in early 2026, the village said.

Wetzel’s Pretzels will be opening inside the Romeoville Walmart by the end of October, the village said. Wetzwls’s serves full-sized hot pretzels, flavored pretzel bitz, and pretzel wrapped hot dogs with a variety of lemonades, the village said.

“As more businesses come in, it continues to show that Romeoville is a good investment and a desirable place for companies to open a location,” Mayor John Noak said in the release announcing the businesses.