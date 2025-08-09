Fry the Coop ready for Joliet grand opening

Fry the Coop, known for its signature spicy chicken sandwich, recently opened a location at 2611 W Jefferson St. in Joliet. Fry the Coop is seen on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Denise Unland)

Chicago area-based hot chicken chain Fry the Coop will celebrate the opening of its newest location in Joliet on Thursday, Aug. 14, with a ribbon-cutting and sandwich giveaway.

The new counter-service restaurant is located at 2611 W. Jefferson St. and will host its official ribbon-cutting with Mayor Terry D’Arcy and chain founder Joe Fontana at 4 p.m.

After the ribbon-cutting, Fry the Coop will give away one free sandwich per guest from 5 to 10 p.m. to commemorate the new addition to the city and “to thank the Joliet community for providing such a warm welcome,” according to a news release.

In order to receive a free sandwich on opening day, guests must RSVP online with an email address and show their confirmation at the counter.

The festivities will include a DJ, Batman lights and “a good time with great food.”

Fry the Coop opened its first location in 2017 Oak Lawn and has expanded to Elmhurst, Darien, Prospect Heights, Tinley Park, Bolingbrook and three locations in Chicago. Joliet is its 10th store.

Fontana describes Fry the Coop as “a fast-casual chicken shop that brings the heat with its simple, cooked-to-order menu.”

Fry the Coop serves a hot chicken sandwich with fries and a beer. Fry the Coop will open its 10th location in Joliet on Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo Provided by Fry the Coop)

Fry the Coop specializes in chicken sandwiches, tenders and nuggets, all doubled fried and cooked to order with Fry the Coop’s signature “coop sauce” and a range of six spice levels from no heat “country” to “insanity” level.

All Fry the Coop locations are counter-service and are decorated with local memorabilia to “tell the story of the town it calls home,” according the release.

“Our goal is to deliver happiness every day, from being a local eatery ingrained in the community to bringing a smile to everyone’s face with our food,” Fontana said.