Lockport police issue 246 speeding tickets in traffic safety campaign

A sign at the entrance for the Lockport Police Department. (Felix Sarver)

The Lockport Police Department issued 246 speeding citations during a nearly monthlong traffic safety campaign aimed at curbing dangerous driving.

The enforcement period, held from July 8 to Aug. 1, was part of a statewide effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police.

The goal was to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries associated with speeding, according to a release from the Lockport police.

In addition to speeding tickets, Lockport police reported:

17 seat belt citations

1 fugitive apprehended

8 suspended or revoked licenses

6 uninsured motorists

19 other moving or equipment violations

1 drug arrest

“We continue to urge all drivers traveling through our community to slow down, obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” the department said in a statement. “Every decision you make behind the wheel matters — it’s truly not a game.”

The campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, which emphasizes that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences. The effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.