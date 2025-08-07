Joliet’s Saint Joseph Medical Center says new online tool helps patients ‘fast track’ ER visits

Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet has introduced a new, online ER visit scheduling system, which the hospital said will improve access for patients.

“FastTrackCare” allows patients to select an approximate arrival time for non-life-threatening, emergency room visits to the hospital, according to a news release from Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Patients fill out a brief, secure form with no username or password required. The tool can also notify the patient if there is a change that may extend wait time or if there has been a reduction in surge that allows an earlier arrival time, according to the release.

FastTrackCare is intended only for non-life or limb-threatening emergencies. For critical symptoms, such as severe injury, chest pain, shortness of breath or signs of stroke or heart attack, community members are encouraged to dial 911, according to the release.

“Our new online ER scheduling tool is an important part of our mission to improve both access to care and the patient experience, one in which folks don’t dread having to go to an ER for a minor but pressing medical issue,” said Colleen Pawlik, interim CEO of Saint Joseph Medical Center.

While appointments cannot be explicitly guaranteed due to the “unpredictable nature of an emergency department,” the tool will allow patients more insight into current wait times and improve communication through the system’s notification features, according to the release.

How FastTrackCare works:

Patients complete a brief, secure form in English or Spanish; no username or password is required.

The patient selects their preferred time slot, which will reserve the patient’s place in line.

A confirmation with details and directions is sent immediately.

Real-time notifications alert patients if changing conditions affect the expected arrival time.

For more information or to reserve an ER arrival time, visit er-scheduling.saintjosephmedicalcenter.com.