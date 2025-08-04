National Night Out returns to Monee Reservoir with kayaking, K-9s and family activities

Monee, Crete and University Park police will join Will County Forest Preserve District police at National Night Out on at Monee Reservoir on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir will host National Night Out festivities from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The free, family-friendly event is designed to strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement.

“I feel that this event does help bridge the gap between the public and police,” Forest Preserve District Deputy Police Chief David Barrios Jr. said in a news release announcing the event. “They get to interact with the officers from the areas where they live in a positive environment. We have seen the same people come back every year because it is a great event.”

Monee Reservoir is located at 27341 Ridgeland Ave., west of Route 50 and south of Pauling Road, in Monee Township.

This is the fifth year forest preserve district police have organized the event in partnership with the Monee and Crete police departments. New this year is participation by the University Park Police, according to the release.

The forest preserve district police will again offer Child ID cards and other giveaways. The event will also feature popcorn, snow cones ,a bounce house, music, games and activities, according to the release.

Hot dogs will be provided by Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit that provides food to residents, first responders and relief workers in disaster-affected communities, according to the release.

Monee police will bring their K-9 unit, and Crete police will bring their therapy dog, according to the release. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police also will be in attendance.

“This year we will have the Coast Guard Auxiliary out and hope to have the Chicago Police helicopter make a few passes over the crowd like last year,” Barrios said.

During the event, forest preserve district staff will offer a free kayaking instruction on Monee Reservoir’s 46-acre lake.