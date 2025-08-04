Judge revokes pretrial release of Joliet man charged with aggravated domestic battery

A Joliet man charged with strangling a woman has been taken back to jail after a Will County judge revoked his pretrial release.

On Friday, Daniel Naroleski, 41, was arrested and charged with violating the conditions of his pretrial release by entering that woman’s residence.

Following the arrest, Judge Tom Slazyk granted prosecutors’ request to revoke Naroleski’s pretrial release. Naroleski was sent back to the Will County jail.

The incident that led to the aggravated domestic battery case against Naroleski occurred on Sept. 17, 2024. The charges were not filed until July 17.

After that case was filed, Naroleski was arrested and taken to jail at 1:33 a.m. on Friday. Prosecutors then filed a petition for Naroleski to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act.

The woman claimed Naroleski hit her with a glass bottle, strangled her, bit her and threatened to kill her, according to the petition from prosecutors.

The petition noted Naroleski was convicted in Will County of aggravated battery and domestic battery in 2015 and domestic battery in 2014.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied the prosecutors’ request to keep Naroleski in jail. She ruled there were conditions of pretrial release that could mitigate the risks of his pretrial release.

Bertani-Tomczak ordered Narolski to refrain from possessing firearms and to stay 3,000 feet away from the woman and her residence. She did not order Narolski to submit to electronic monitoring or home confinement.

Naroleski was released from jail at 1:32 p.m. on Friday, according to the county jail log.

On that day, officers had gathered personal items for Naroleski and brought them to him at a gas station, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers warned him not to return to the woman’s residence, English said.

At 8:22 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the woman’s residence for a welfare check, English said. Officers learned Naroleski may have returned the residence, he said.

“Officers arrived and placed [Naroleski] into custody without incident after he exited the home,” English said.