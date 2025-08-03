Will County Sheriff’s Office investigating nonlethal shooting Sunday in Joliet Township

Will County sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired early Sunday in the 200 block of Oscar Avenue in Joliet. (Capitol News Illinois)

Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday in the 200 block of Oscar Avenue in Joliet Township.

Officers arrived at the scene about 3:20 a.m. according to a sheriff’s office news release. Once on the scene, they discovered four bullet holes in the front exterior wall of a home.

The home reportedly was occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

The occupants told police that they woke up to the sound of multiple gunshots and called 911.

Crime scene investigators examined the scene and discovered 24 9 mm bullet casings in the surrounding area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also contacted local hospitals and learned that a man arrived at Saint Joseph Medical Center-Joliet with a gunshot wound to his hand about the same time as the incident.

Police said that individual has not cooperated with investigators as of Sunday afternoon.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office or to submit an anonymous tip to Will County Crime Stoppers.