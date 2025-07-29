Wilmington-Peotone Road in Will County shut down by 2 accidents

The Will County Sheriff’s Office announced that portions of Wilmington-Peotone Road were closed after two vehicle accidents Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle and a semi-trailer truck crashed at around noon, closing down the roadway between U.S. Route 45 and Cedar Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around two hours later, at about 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported a second crash leading to the closure of Wilimington-Peotone Road in both directions from Route 45 to Tulley Road.

Emergency crews were still on scene as of 3 p.m. and the road closure will remain in effect until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.