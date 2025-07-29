Joliet extends lane closure on Essington Road

As part of a water valve improvement project, a left lane for northbound traffic on Essington Road in Joliet will be closed through Friday, Aug. 1. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Northbound Essington Road between Caton Farm Road and Ingalls Avenue in Joliet will continue to have the left lane closed for northbound traffic through Friday.

The work was originally expected to be completed by Friday, July 25 but has now been extended for another week, according to a news release from the city of Joliet. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The work is needed as part of the Essington Road Water Valve Improvement Project,

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Utilities Department at (815) 724-4220.