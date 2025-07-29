Lane closures begin Monday on I-55 over Des Plaines River in Channahon

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will conduct routine inspections of the Interstate 55 bridges over the Des Plaines River near Channahon.

The work will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 11.

To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the southbound bridges until about Aug. 18, when inspections begin on the northbound bridges, according to IDOT. The inspections are expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 23.

To minimize the impact on traffic, the southbound closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary, according to IDOT. The northbound closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections, according to IDOT.

Additionally, pavement repairs on the northbound I-55 bridges will require lane closures the weekends of Aug.15 and Aug. 22. IDOT said that work is scheduled to take place, weather permitting, each weekend from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

At least one northbound lane will remain open at all times and the southbound bridges will not be impacted, according to IDOT.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. IDOT said drivers should seek alternative routes.

For information on traffic and road conditions, visit gettingaroundillinois.com or follow IDOT on Facebook and X.