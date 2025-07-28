Joliet man accused of attempting to bite officer’s ear after speeding on Theodore Street

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of attempting to bite the ear of a police officer and traveling 80 mph on Theodore Street in a Volkswagen Atlas containing a machete, according to police and court records.

At 10:12 a.m. on July 21, Sherrod Taylor, 49, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery and assault of police officers, aggravated driving while license revoked, and aggravated speeding.

The events leading to Taylor’s arrest began at 9 a.m. on July 21, when officers responded to Theodore Street and River Road in Joliet for a report of a reckless driver, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers saw a Volkswagen Atlas driving east on Theodore Street at a high rate of speed, English said.

Officers attempted to pull over Taylor, but he continued driving before eventually stopping the vehicle near Theodore Street and Brookfield Drive, English said.

During the traffic stop, Taylor left the Volkswagen Atlas and behaved erratically and aggressively toward officers during his arrest, according to English.

Taylor spat on officers and attempted to kick and bite them, English said.

“During transport, Taylor kicked the windows of the squad, urinated in the vehicle and made multiple threats to kill officers,” English said.

A criminal complaint filed against Taylor alleged he made a “biting motion towards the ear” of an officer.

The complaint alleged Taylor’s vehicle was traveling at 80 mph on Theodore Street, which has a 40 mph speed limit.

Officers searched Taylor and found he was in possession of a pipe “commonly used for smoking narcotics,” English said.

“Upon search of Taylor’s vehicle, officers recovered a machete near the center console,” English said.

Taylor had been on pretrial release in a separate case involving a charge of aggravated battery to a Joliet police officer and resisting arrest on Feb. 28.

On July 23, Will County Judge Derek Ewanic granted prosecutors’ request to revoke Taylor’s pretrial release in that case following his latest arrest.

In a court filing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Frank Byers said Taylor spat on an officer who was placing him in a squad vehicle on July 21 and “tried to bite the ear” of an officer who was assisting with placing him in the vehicle.