Teen in Joliet accused of carrying two loaded guns in backpack

A 16-year-old teen in Joliet was caught carrying two loaded handguns, one of which had a high-capacity magazine, inside of a backpack after fleeing from officers, police said.

The incident leading to the arrest of the teen began about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday when tactical officers were on patrol in the 900 block of Lloyds Avenue, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The officers’ squad vehicle was “obstructed” by two 16-year-old boys and an unidentified third person walking in the middle of the roadway near Francis Street, English said.

The two teens and the third person refused to identify themselves to officers, English said.

One of the teens was carrying a backpack and ran away from officers, English said. Officers pursued the teen and apprehended him in the 500 block of Meeker Avenue, he said.

Officers found the teen’s backpack contained “two loaded handguns, one with a high-capacity magazine,” English said.

The backpack also had additional ammunition and pills that officers suspected were Oxycodone, an opioid painkiller, according to English.

The other 16-year-old boy was also apprehended but he kicked an officer, English said.

The third person was not found by officers despite the assistance of a police dog, he said.

The 16-year-old with the backpack was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

The other 16-year-old was taken to the same detention facility on a charge of aggravated battery and obstruction of a police officer.