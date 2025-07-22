Will County to host meeting on Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road study

A map shows the proposed round-about at one of the more dangerous intersection at Mills Road and Washington Street during an open house on the Mill-Cherry Hill Road Study at the Nowell Park Recreation Center in Joliet on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Division of Transportation will host an information meeting on the Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road phase one improvement study.

The open house style meeting will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Nowell Park Recreation Center, 199 Mills Road, Joliet.

Residents are encouraged to attend and give feedback on the preferred alternative plan that was selected after previous feedback given on the various options.

A similar open house meeting on the road project was held a year ago at the Nowell Park Recreation Center.

The updated study plans to address safety and mobility concerns, reconstruct pavement, improve drainage, and enhance the bicycle and pedestrian connectivity along the road, according to a a news release from the county.

People look over maps of the proposed road improvements along Mills Road and Cherry Hill Road during an open house on the Mill-Cherry Hill Road Study at the Nowell Park Recreation Center in Joliet on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

“We appreciate those who have shared their thoughts on how to improve access and safety along this corridor,” Will County DOT Director Jeff Ronaldson said in the release.

“This feedback has led to an option that aligns with residents’ needs, including improving bicycle and pedestrian usage and upgrading the Briggs Street intersection for safer pedestrian use,” Ronaldson said.

The meeting will be conducted in an open-house style format with project displays and other information available for viewing, according to the release.

Project team members will also be available to explain the project, discuss the preferred alternative, answer questions, and record comments, according to the release.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting in person can view all meeting materials on the project website at www.millscherryhillstudy.com.

Public comments may be provided in writing, in-person at the meeting, by mail, by email at connect@millscherryhillstudy.com, or online at www.millscherryhillstudy.com.

To be entered into the official public meeting record, public comments must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 2.