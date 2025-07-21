Joliet man accused of taking photos of juveniles with key fob camera at Walmart

A Joliet man who is a registered sex offender is accused of taking photos of juveniles with a key fob camera at a Walmart store in New Lenox, police said.

On Saturday, Paul Raibley, 61, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of child sex abuse images by a sex offender and unauthorized video recording, according to a statement by the New Lenox Police Department.

Raibley is listed in the Illinois State Police sex offender registry.

Officers were sent to Walmart about noon on Friday in response to a man “taking pictures of children with a key fob device,” police said.

Officers learned a Walmart employee had followed Raibley through the store and saw him “take photos of juveniles with what appeared to be a key fob device,” police said.

Officers found a small camera disguised as a key fob in Raibley’s possession, police said.

Videos of adults and juveniles at Walmart on Friday were found on the key fob camera, police said. Another video of a woman from July 2 was found on Raibley’s phone, police said.

The investigation of Raibley led officers to execute a search warrant at his residence, police said.

“[Officers] located digital storage devices containing dozens of videos of juveniles in public settings,” police said.