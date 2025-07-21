July 21, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Joliet man accused of taking photos of juveniles with key fob camera at Walmart

By Felix Sarver
Paul Raibley

Paul Raibley (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet man who is a registered sex offender is accused of taking photos of juveniles with a key fob camera at a Walmart store in New Lenox, police said.

On Saturday, Paul Raibley, 61, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of child sex abuse images by a sex offender and unauthorized video recording, according to a statement by the New Lenox Police Department.

Raibley is listed in the Illinois State Police sex offender registry.

Officers were sent to Walmart about noon on Friday in response to a man “taking pictures of children with a key fob device,” police said.

Officers learned a Walmart employee had followed Raibley through the store and saw him “take photos of juveniles with what appeared to be a key fob device,” police said.

Officers found a small camera disguised as a key fob in Raibley’s possession, police said.

Videos of adults and juveniles at Walmart on Friday were found on the key fob camera, police said. Another video of a woman from July 2 was found on Raibley’s phone, police said.

The investigation of Raibley led officers to execute a search warrant at his residence, police said.

“[Officers] located digital storage devices containing dozens of videos of juveniles in public settings,” police said.

The New Lenox Police Department seen on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The New Lenox Police Department seen on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

Have a Question about this article?