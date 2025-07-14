Joliet shuts down lane on Essington Road

The city of Joliet announced Monday that it is closing down one lane along a section of Essington Road.

The left lane for northbound traffic between Caton Farm Road and Ingalls Avenue was closed Monday and is expected to remain closed through Friday, the city said in a news release.

All lanes are expected to be open again by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work,” according to the release.

The lane is being closed for an Essington Road Water Valve Improvement Project, the city said.

Information about the project can be found on the city website at joliet.gov/construction-zone. Anyone with questions can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.