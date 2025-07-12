Bolingbrook man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials to remain in jail

A Will County judge ordered a Bolingbrook sex offender charged with possession of child sex abuse materials to remain in jail after finding his pretrial release posed a danger to others.

On Thursday, Judge Frederick Harvey ordered Jason Minger, 31, to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act after prosecutors alleged he was communicating with minors online.

On June 9, Bolingbrook police detectives received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding a person using a social media platform called Kik Messenger to upload child sex abuse materials, according to a court filing from prosecutors.

The investigation led to the discovery of chat logs between a username attributed to Minger and other users self-identifying as a minors, prosecutors said.

Videos of “sexually explicit material are shared between the parties within the chat,” prosecutors said.

Minger allegedly admitted to “sending and receiving nude photographs with individuals as young as 13,” prosecutors said.

Minger is listed as a sex offender under the Illinois State Police registry. Prosecutors said Minger was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 10-year-old victim.