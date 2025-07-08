Vehicle damaged in Fourth of July shooting in Joliet

Joliet — Joliet police are investigating a shooting which damaged one vehicle on July 4.

Officers responded the the 500 block of Garnsey Avenue for a report of shots fired just before 10 p.m. on Friday, according to the police department,.

When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle had been struck by gunfire which damaged the back window, according to police.

After canvassing the area, officers reported that no victims or further property damage were located, according to police.

The case is under investigation and anyone with video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division or submit an anonymous tip to Will County Crime Stoppers online.