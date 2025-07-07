Comicopolis in Lockport is a celebration of comic fandom, cosplay

Cosplayers at the Lockport Comicopolis pose for a picture on July 20, 2024. This year's event will be held July 19. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Lockport — The White Oak Library District will host its ninth annual Comicopolis comic and fandom convention Saturday, July 19.

The one-day convention, held in partnership with the Lockport Council of Arts, is open to guests of all ages.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Lockport branch of the White Oak Library, 121 E. 8th St.

During the event, more than 65 local artists, writers and vendors will have booths displaying art, graphic novels, comics and crafts.

The event also will include trivia, artist and author panels, a performance by improv troupe Quarried Away, a mobile gaming truck, the Zombie Army Bus, kids crafts, food trucks, caricature artists, a scavenger hunt and photo ops – including with the “Back to the Future” DeLorean.

A full list of guests and panels is available at the Comicopolis website.

Cosplay is encouraged, and a cosplay competition will be held during the event.

Admission is free, and the first 500 guests to arrive will receive free swag bags.