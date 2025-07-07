Bolingbrook man charged with child sex abuse materials

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested on a charge of possession of child sex abuse materials on his cellphone.

The investigation into Sean Santos, 27, began on March 3 when the Bolingbrook Police Department received three tips regarding child sex abuse materials, according to a court filing from Will County prosecutors.

The three tips contained the same phone number and two email addresses, prosecutors said.

Records associated with the number and email address were subpoenaed during the investigation, prosecutors said.

After a detective obtained a search warrant for Saltos’ electronic devices, Saltos was seen leaving his residence on June 10, prosecutors said.

Saltos was pulled over by officers in a traffic stop because he had a suspended vehicle registration, prosecutors said.

The detective served a search warrant on Saltos, who confirmed his phone number, email account and user names that all matched the tips received by the police department, prosecutors said.

Saltos admitted the phone was his and provided the passcode to unlock it, prosecutors said.

Following a phone extraction, officers found child sex abuse materials in the phone, prosecutors said.

Saltos faces five felony charges of possession of child sex abuse videos.