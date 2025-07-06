First Secure Community Bank honored with Illinois Community Service Award

First Secure Community Bank was recently honored with an Illinois Bankers Association Community Service Award. Randy Hultgren, president and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association (right), and Ralph Czechowski, president and CEO of First Secure Community Bank. (Provided by First Secure Bank Group)

First Secure Community Bank has been recognized by the Illinois Bankers Association as a recipient of the 2025 Illinois Community Service Award.

This award celebrates a financial institution that demonstrates “exceptional dedication to serving and uplifting their communities,” according to a news release from First Secure Community Bank.

In addition, this award goes beyond a single project to showcase a comprehensive commitment to community well-being, according to the release.

“This award is a reflection of the true spirit of community banking,” Randy Hultgren, president and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association, said in the release. “Illinois banks are uniquely positioned to identify and respond to local needs, and this year’s honorees exemplify how financial institutions can serve as powerful catalysts for change. Their passion and dedication uplift communities in meaningful, lasting ways.”

“Receiving the Illinois Community Service Award is a tremendous honor for First Secure Community Bank,” said Jay D. Bergman, chairman of the First Secure Community Bank board. “It truly validates the deep commitment our team has to improving the lives of families in the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. We believe that a strong community bank is built on more than just financial services; it’s built on active engagement, meaningful investment and a genuine passion for the well-being of our neighbors. This award inspires us to continue our work as a dedicated partner in the growth and prosperity of our communities.”

In 2024, First Secure Community Bank’s team volunteered more than 360 hours and provided more than $17 million in funding toward crucial initiatives such as affordable housing, economic development and revitalization efforts, according to the release.