Aurora man killed on I-55 in Bolingbrook

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Bolingbrook — The office of the Will County Coroner has identified a man killed in a crash along Interstate 55 on Saturday.

The coroner’s office stated that 30-year-old Bosimbek Khazratkulov, an Aurora resident, was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at University of Chicago Bolingbrook Hospital, in Bolingbrook after he was struck by a vehicle on northbound I-55 at mile marker 259.

Khazratkulov was walking when he was struck by the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash and an autopsy was performed Sunday.

The final cause and manner of death will be announced following the results of the autopsy, police, and toxicology reports, according to the coroner’s Facebook page.