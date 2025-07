Scratch That!” by Lindsay Sandbothe is one of the paintings that will be displayed during the ‘Into the Wild’ exhibit at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. The free exhibit showcases nature-themed art by local artists from the Nature Artists' Guild of the Morton Arboretum. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The “Into the Wild Art Exhibition” runs Friday, July 5 through Aug. 30 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

The free exhibit showcases nature-themed art by local artists from the Nature Artists’ Guild of the Morton Arboretum.

Visitors can vote for their favorite pieces. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.