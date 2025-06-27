Joliet man charged with unlawful gun possession in case linked to child’s shooting

The Joliet owner of a firearm that was used in the shooting of a 5-year-old child has been arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

At 6 p.m. on June 26, officers apprehended Amin Hudson, 38, on the charge following the investigation of a May 15 incident where a 5-year-old child was allegedly shot by an 8-year-old child, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

“The investigation revealed [Hudson] was the owner of the firearm used in the shooting of the five-year-old victim,” Landeros said.

Hudson’s arrest marks at least the second arrest made in the investigation of the shooting that took place at a residence in the 500 block of Dover Street.

On June 21, Denise Hudson, 62, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life and health of the 5-year-old child she was babysitting when she allegedly failed to call 911 after the shooting, Landeros said.

In the investigation of Amin Hudson, a detective reviewed evidence that allegedly indicated Hudson possessed the firearm for several months before the shooting, Landeros said.