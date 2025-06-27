June 27, 2025
Joliet man charged with unlawful gun possession in case linked to child’s shooting

By Felix Sarver
Amin Hudson

Amin Hudson, 38, Joliet (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

The Joliet owner of a firearm that was used in the shooting of a 5-year-old child has been arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

At 6 p.m. on June 26, officers apprehended Amin Hudson, 38, on the charge following the investigation of a May 15 incident where a 5-year-old child was allegedly shot by an 8-year-old child, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

“The investigation revealed [Hudson] was the owner of the firearm used in the shooting of the five-year-old victim,” Landeros said.

Hudson’s arrest marks at least the second arrest made in the investigation of the shooting that took place at a residence in the 500 block of Dover Street.

On June 21, Denise Hudson, 62, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life and health of the 5-year-old child she was babysitting when she allegedly failed to call 911 after the shooting, Landeros said.

In the investigation of Amin Hudson, a detective reviewed evidence that allegedly indicated Hudson possessed the firearm for several months before the shooting, Landeros said.

Denise Hudson

Denise Hudson (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

