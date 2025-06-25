Overnight I-80 lane closures in Joliet announced for Wednesday and Thursday

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Will County — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced new ramp closures will take place on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Wednesday overnight.

IDOT reports that the traffic shift is part of the ongoing I-80 reconstruction and involves overnight lane and ramp closures.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. Route 30 and Briggs Street and the westbound I-80 ramp from Route. 30 will be closed, IDOT said.

The work is anticipated to be complete by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Briggs Street and Route 30 with the eastbound I-80 ramps to and from Briggs Street closed, IDOT said.

This work is also anticipated to be completed in one night with lanes reopening by 5 a.m. on Friday.

After the work is complete IDOT reports that traffic in both directions on this section of road will be shifted to the new pavement between Cherry Hill Road and U.S. Route 30.

Drivers are advised to anticipate delays in these areas if traveling overnight.