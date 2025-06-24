‘Nashville on the Hill’ returns to Joliet winery

Bishops Hill Winery in Joliet kicks off its second season of “Nashville on the Hill” this Sunday. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Bishops Hill Winery in Joliet kicks off its second season of “Nashville on the Hill” this Sunday.

Tim Placher of Joliet, organizer of the “Nashville on the Hill” concert series, said the first season was extremely popular with patrons.

“A lot of people like to go to Nashville for a long/short weekend,” Placher said. “So, instead of having to go down there to listen to original artists, we bring them right to the middle of Joliet to this beautiful facility.”

Sunday’s show at the 1892 limestone castle features touring Nashville artists verygently, “a fast-rising trio of Music City songwriters,” Placher said.

Verygently comprises Drew Erwin, Joey Hendricks and Tristan Bushman.

Placher said verygently is opening for The Fray on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“They’re going to play for The Fray and then play here on their way back to Nashville,” Placher said. “So, it worked out.”

When booking artists for “Nashville on the Hill,” Placher said he reaches out to artists that are already scheduled to perform in reasonable proximity to Joliet.

“Routing is important in trying to help musicians find opportunities that work for them and work for us,” Placher said.

Katie Pederson and Bonner Black perform during the "Nashville on the Hill" series in June 2024 at Bishops Hill Winery. Pederson will return Aug. 10. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Placher said “Nashville on the Hill” also introduced many people to Bishops Hill Winery.

During the events, Placher would ask the audience how many were enjoying Bishops Hill Winery for the first time, and “half the hands would go up,” he said.

“They really enjoyed the amenities: the environment, outdoors on the side lawn next to the castle,” Placher said. “It’s really a beautiful spot.”

Other artists for “Nashville on the Hill’s second season include The Young Fables (musical duo of Laurel Wright and Wesley Lunsford) and musician/songwriter Bronte Fall (July 27), pop-piano songstress Katie Pederson and Nashville artist Michael Conley (Aug. 10), and Irish performers Aoife Scott and Andrew Meaney (Aug. 24).

Tickets are $25 for individual shows or $80 for the full series, and each ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine.

Bishops Hill Winery is located at 310 Bridge St. in Joliet.

To purchase tickets and for more information, call 312-320-1610 or visit bishopshill.com.