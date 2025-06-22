Walsh, D’Arcy sponsor free shred day at Joliet Memorial Stadium

To protect residents from Joliet and surrounding communities from identity theft and to help prevent paper waste, state Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Joliet, and Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy have announced a free shred day.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 27, at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 129th Infantry Drive, in Joliet.

The shred truck will be in the stadium’s east parking lot behind the armory.

No electronics will be accepted, and participants are limited to two boxes of documents each. For more information, call Walsh’s office at 815-730-8600.