Traffic alerts and parking information for Taste of Joliet

Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium hosts Taste of Joliet on June 20, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet Police Department is reminding drivers of traffic delays around Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Saturday and Sunday because of the Taste of Joliet.

Also, there will be large amounts of pedestrian traffic in the area during this time and so drivers should use extra caution.

Joliet police will be on site for security and traffic control.

The following is parking information provided by the Joliet Police Department:

•General, handicapped, and motorcycle parking will be in the main Inwood Athletic Club parking lot, just west of the stadium, off of West Jefferson Street.

•Additional general parking is available at the soccer fields lot, off S. 129th Infantry Drive.

•Vendor, VIP, and volunteer parking will be in the Memorial Stadium east lot, off S. 129th Infantry Drive

Ride-Share Information

•Rideshare drop-off and pickup will be just west of the National Guard building, off West Jefferson Street.

In accordance with Illinois law, the Joliet Police Department will also be operating drone technology at the event to allow for real-time public safety monitoring by a certified drone pilot, the department posted on its Facebook page.

Joliet police request attendees to immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.