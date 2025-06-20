Expected heat forces cancellation of Morris Boys Basketball Shootout

The 38th edition of the Morris Boys Shootout, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, has been cancelled due to the high heat and humidity forecast as well as IHSA head guidelines.

A summer tradition going on 40 years has been the Morris Boys Basketball Shootout.

Not this year, however.

Due to the weather forecast for next week, which features high heat and humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday, the annual 32-team event scheduled for those days has been canceled.

Morris athletic director Jeff Johnson said the following in a news release.

“On behalf of the Morris Community High School Athletic Department and the boys basketball program, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2025 Boys Basketball Shootout. After carefully considering the forecasted high heat and humidity, as well as the IHSA heat policy guidelines, we believe it is in the best interest of all athletes, coaches, officials and spectators to cancel the event.

“We take great pride in hosting a well-organized and competitive tournament every summer for the top basketball programs across the state. However, the safety of the athletes, spectators and officials is our biggest priority. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting again in the future.”

Schools that were scheduled to compete in the event are Burlington Central, Ottawa Marquette, Oswego, Pontiac, Bloomington Central Catholic, Bolingbrook, Neuqua Valley, Ottawa, Lake Park, Loyola, Morton, Plainfield Central, Kankakee, Marmion, Minooka, Streator, Chilicothe IVC, Deerfield, DeKalb, Plano, Collinsville, Hope Academy, Oak Forest, Plainfield South, Benet Academy, Galesburg, Joliet Central, Proviso West, Belvidere, Morris, Plainfield North and Waubonsie Valley.