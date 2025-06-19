Joliet police detective’s domestic battery case in Kendall County up for possible September trial

Joliet Police Detective Peter Ranstead is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence in Kendall County. (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The domestic battery case against a Joliet police detective could be set for a September trial in Kendall County.

Joliet Police Detective Peter Ranstead is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence in Kendall County.

At a pretrial hearing Tuesday at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville, the case was pushed back a couple of months. A possible trial originally was scheduled for July.

Ranstead’s next pretrial hearing is now Sept. 8, with the possibility of a September jury trial. All previous hearings before the Sept. 8 date have been canceled.

Ranstead was charged Oct. 1, 2024, with domestic battery of his wife and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. The alleged incident occurred at a residence in the Kendall County portion of Joliet.

The case against Ranstead was investigated by the Joliet Police Department. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

Ranstead is eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act, but Kendall County prosecutors decided not to request his detention.

Ranstead is at least the fourth officer with the Joliet Police Department who has been prosecuted in Kendall County.