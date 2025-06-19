Another suspect charged in Joliet Riverwalk Homes shooting

Another suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened in Riverwalk Homes in Joliet last week.

Catrell Jordan, 30, of Riverdale was arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to a Thursday news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Jordan was identified by detectives as an additional suspect involved in a shooting at Riverwalk Homes during the evening of June 12, according to the release.

Jordan is alleged to have fired a weapon during the incident, as well as having suffered two gunshot wounds during the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and released on Monday, according to the release.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Britton, 32, of Chicago, who also was wounded in the shooting, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Britton is charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jonathan Britton (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Will County Judge John Pavich ordered Britton to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act as he posed a danger to others.

One of the three people wounded in the shooting reported an argument about a dice game had escalated between two men, which led to a shooting, prosecutors said.

About 9:50 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to the area regarding a large group of people “outside the property who were drinking and doing drugs,” according to a petition filed by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer.

Felix Sarver contributed to this story.