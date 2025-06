The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Illinois and Indiana counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Provided by National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Livingston, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch is also for Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

Northern Illinois residents should prepare for severe storms today and dangerous heat beginning this weekend, according to the NWS.