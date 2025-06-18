Bolingbrook warns drivers to be ready for Route 53 lane closures under I-55 bridge

The lanes on Illinois Route 53 under the Interstate 55 bridge in Bolingbrook will be undergoing work over the next few weeks. (Felix Sarver)

Bolingbrook — The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced a series of temporary lane closures which will take place intermittently over the next two weeks .

According to Bolingbrook police, the lanes on Illinois Route 53 under the Interstate 55 bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in order to install new required lighting underneath the bridge.

Police warn that the closures will cause travel delays and encourage drivers to find alternative routes to avoid the area while the work is ongoing.