3 crashes along I-80 in Joliet involving 11 vehicles

The Illinois State Police investigated three crashes involving multiple vehicles along Interstate 80 in Joliet on Wednesday.
At approximately 8:31 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving six vehicles on westbound I-80 east of Houbolt Road in Joliet.
All lanes were initially closed and reopened at approximately 9:13 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to statement from ISP.
A second crash followed in that same location at approximately 10:14 a.m. involving three vehicles with no injuries or lane closures reported, according to ISP.
A third crash happened at approximately 9:07 a.m. at westbound I-80 near South Larkin Avenue in Joliet. Two vehicles were involved in that incident and again no injuries or lane closures were reported, according to ISP.