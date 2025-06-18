3 crashes along I-80 in Joliet involving 11 vehicles

A sign for the westbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois State Police investigated three crashes involving multiple vehicles along Interstate 80 in Joliet on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:31 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving six vehicles on westbound I-80 east of Houbolt Road in Joliet.

All lanes were initially closed and reopened at approximately 9:13 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to statement from ISP.

A second crash followed in that same location at approximately 10:14 a.m. involving three vehicles with no injuries or lane closures reported, according to ISP.

A third crash happened at approximately 9:07 a.m. at westbound I-80 near South Larkin Avenue in Joliet. Two vehicles were involved in that incident and again no injuries or lane closures were reported, according to ISP.