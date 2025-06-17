Will County to hold public information meeting on truck traffic in southeast region

The Will County logo is seen at the Will County Office Building in Joliet on June 7, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

The Will County Division of Transportation will hold a meeting to share information and hear feedback about the ongoing Eastern Will County Freight Mobility Corridor Study next week.

The open-house style meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 26 at Monee Elementary School, 25425 S. Will Center Road, Monee.

The study is being done to look at improving east-west mobility and reducing truck congestion on local roads, according to a release from the Will County Executive Office

The meeting will focus on the next phase of an ongoing study that resulted from “long-standing community concerns in eastern Will County regarding the growth in truck traffic and a lack of a dedicated east-west freight corridor during a period of rapid regional economic development,” the release stated.

The county DOT is currently studying “opportunities to design and construct” highway improvements along the Crete-Monee Corridor to create a dedicated truck route and to redirect freight traffic away from residential areas, according to the release.

The study area includes the municipalities of Crete, Monee, and parts of Frankfort and University Park. It borders the Cook County municipalities of Richton Park and South Chicago Heights, according to the county.

The next phase of the study will evaluate alternatives for connections on the east and west sides of the area, which will create a dedicated east-west route between Interstates 57 and 394, according to the county.

Residents can attend the June 26 meeting at any time during the meeting hours to view a presentation and project materials, share feedback directly to the project team, and submit written comment, according to the county.

Any comments received between June 26 and July 24, 2025 in person, electronically, or by mail will become part of the official public meeting record, according to the county.

Monee Elementary School is accessible to those with mobility devices, but anyone needing specific assistance should contact Christina Kupkowski at ckupkowski@willcounty.gov by Tuesday, June 23.

Meeting materials will be provided in English and Spanish.

To learn more about the study visit www.eastwillmobility.com.