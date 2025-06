SIgn on the city of Crest Hill government building at 20600 City Center Blvd. as seen on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The city of Crest Hill will celebrate the opening of a new Silver Cross Health Center & Urgent Care on Saturday.

The center is located at 16127 S. Weber Road, Crest Hill.

The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to noon and visitors will have the opportunity to meet staff, take a tour, and enjoy refreshments, according to a post by the city on its Facebook page.

There will be raffles, giveaways and more, according to the city. For more information, visit www.silvercross.org