Morris Ladies Shootout tips off Tuesday morning

Landrie Callahan (right) and Morris will host the Morris Ladies Shootout starting Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

An annual summer ritual will begin Tuesday when the Morris Ladies Shootout begins at 8 a.m.

The field has shrunken to 16 teams. but there will still be plenty of quality basketball squads both from The Herald-News area and from the rest of the state.

The teams are broken down into four pools of four teams each, and each team will play every other team in their pool Tuesday in order to determine Wednesday’s bracket play.

In Pool A are Minooka, Providence Catholic, Joliet Catholic Academy and Rosary. Pool B consists of Joliet Central, Oswego, Rock Island Alleman and Kaneland. Pool C’s teams are Morris, Kankakee, Ottawa JV/Morris JV and Plainfield Central, while Pool D consists of Bloomington Central Catholic, Hinsdale South, Metamora and LaSalle-Peru.

With the main gym floor at Morris being replaced, the games will all take place in the fieldhouse.

The schedule for Tuesday’s pool play is as follows:

8 a.m. - Minooka vs. Providence, FH 1; JCA vs. Rosary, FH 2.

9 a.m. - Joliet Central vs. Oswego, FH 1; Alleman vs. Kaneland, FH 2; Morris vs. Kankakee, FH 3.

10 a.m. - Minooka vs. JCA, FH 1; Providence vs. Rosary, FH 2.

11 a.m. - Joliet Central vs. Alleman, FH 1; Oswego vs. Kaneland, FH 2; Plainfield Central vs. Ottawa JV, FH 3.

Noon - Kankakee vs. Plainfield Central, FH 1; Minooka vs. Rosary, FH 2; JCA vs. Providence, FH 3.

1 p.m. - Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Hinsdale South, FH 1; Metamora vs. LaSalle-Peru, FH 2; Joliet Central vs. Kaneland, FH 3.

2 p.m. - Kankakee vs. Ottawa JV, FH 1; Oswego vs. Alleman, FH 2; Morris vs. Plainfield Central, FH 3.

3 p.m. - Morris JV vs. Morris, FH 1; Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Metamora, FH 2; Hinsdale South vs. LaSalle-Peru, FH 3.

4 p.m. - Bloomington Central Catholic vs. LaSalle-Peru, FH 1; Metamora vs. Hinsdale South, FH 2.