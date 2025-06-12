Isle a la Cache in Romeoville to host native plant sale to this weekend

Visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Pollinator Party on Saturday, June 14 to learn about the importance of pollinators in nature. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

A free, family-friendly Pollinator Party is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

The event features a native plant sale, live animals, crafts and interactive activities that highlight the important role of pollinators in nature, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

“This year’s Pollinator Party is bigger and better than ever!” Jen Guest, facility supervisor at Isle a la Cache, said in the release.

“Take on our expanded Pollinator Challenge Course, where kids and families can dress up as pollinators, grab some ‘pollen,’ and test their skills as they race to pollinate flowers at the end of the course,” Guest said.

Attendees can shop a wide selection of pollinator-friendly native plants for $3 per plug, available first come, first served, according to the forest preserve district.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions. The native plant sale is co-hosted by The Nature Foundation of Will County and Nicor Gas, according to the forest preserve district.

The celebration also includes a live bat exhibit by Incredible Bats, hands-on challenges, nature crafts and the final days of the Smithsonian Gardens’ “Pollination Investigation” exhibit, which closes June 22, the forest preserve district said.

Visitors also can experience an expanded Pollinator Challenge Course, upgraded Insect Safari, and the pollinator garden in full bloom. A beekeeper will be on site to share insights into the world of bees, according to the forest preserve district.

Tacos Maui and Kona Ice will offer food and frozen treats for purchase.

Pollinator Party is sponsored by The Nature Foundation of Will County with support from Citgo Petroleum Corporation.

“Pollinator Party is an annual celebration that brings nature, science and fun together in an unforgettable way,” Guest said in the release.

For more information on forest preserve events and programs, visit ReconnectWithNature.org