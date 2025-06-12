Homer Glen holding community garage sale Friday and Saturday

The village of Homer Glen will host its annual community garage sale Friday and Saturday.

Sales will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, according to an announcement from the village.

A detailed map of participating households is available on the village website, www.homerglenil.org, under the “Community-Wide Garage Sale” page.

The map includes sale locations and highlights select featured items available at various stops.

Residents taking part in the event have been provided with yard signs to indicate their participation, according to the village.

In addition, large directional signs will be placed at subdivision entrances to help guide shoppers to the sales.