Providence Catholic bringing youth movement to IHSA Class 3A state softball finals

Providence's Bella Cortez (right) is congratulated by teammate Mia Sanfratello after scoring a run during the Class 3A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional against Pontiac on Monday. (Mason Schweizer)

When the softball season started, Providence Catholic head coach Jim Holba knew his team would go through some growing pains.

After all, the Celtics’ roster has just two seniors.

Throughout the season, the Celtics (25-11) experienced ups and downs, just like most teams.

But once the Class 3A postseason started, things have clicked into place. Despite their youth, they have shown the knack for winning close games, as evidenced by extra-inning wins over Lemont (1-0) in the Ottawa Sectional championship game and defending Class 3A champion Pontiac (5-4) in the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional.

The win over Pontiac ensured Providence of its first state finals appearance since 2018, when the Celtics took third place.

The starting lineup in Monday’s supersectional featured freshmen Bella Cortez, Macie Robbins and Aleigh Hill, sophomores Mia Sanfratello, Ava Misch, Mia Vassalla and Olivia Vittori, juniors Angeline Cole and Bella Olszta and senior Ella Kucala.

Cortez has delivered the game-winning at-bat in the last two games, while Robbins has posted a 22-4 pitching record with a 1.57 ERA. In 161 innings, she has allowed 112 hits and 51 walks while striking out 225.

Not bad for a couple of players who had just graduated junior high at this time last year.

“It feels amazing to get to state,” Cortez said. “We knew we could be pretty good in a year or two, but we showed that we are pretty good now.”

Cole, a Western Michigan University commit, leads the Celtics with a .509 batting average to go with nine home runs, 14 doubles, seven triples and 54 RBIs, while Misch is hitting .318 with five homers, seven doubles, two triples and 32 RBIs.

“I was a little nervous at the start [of Monday’s game],” Robbins said. “But I was able to get into a good rhythm after that.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet that we are going to state. We are all so excited. We just want to go out there and have fun when we get there.”

Providence's Macie Robbins fields a bunt during the Class 3A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional against Pontiac on Monday. (Mason Schweizer)

The Celtics will face a familiar foe in the semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, taking on Girls Catholic Athletic Conference rival St. Laurence. The Vikings (23-7) are in the state finals for the first time, and the two teams split one-run decisions during the season. Providence 4-3 on April 29 and St. Laurence picked up a 1-0 win on May 9.

St. Laurence boasts a 1-2 pitching combo most teams would be jealous of. Juniors Maddie Misch and Breanna Cahue have put up nearly identical numbers. Cahue is 10-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 84 innings, walking 30 and striking out 118. Misch is 11-4 with a 1.86 ERA in 98 innings, walking 17 and striking out 109.

The top batter for the Vikings is junior Vanessa Kates, who is hitting .464 with six home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 24 RBIs.

“These girls have had their moments this year,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “We have a lot of youth, and they just go out and play. It’s a tribute to my great coaching staff [Dawn Gura, Gianni Iannantone, Courtney Mahalik, and Hannah Falejczyk] that they have improved so much throughout the year.

“It hasn’t really sunken in yet that we are going to state. For us, it means that we get to extend the season and have a couple more practices and a couple more games. We want to keep the process going.”