Lincoln-Way Central’s Bella Dimitrijevic named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year for second time

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic (13) delivers a pitch during Class 4A Lockport sectional softball game between Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in Lockport. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

For the second consecutive year, the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year is a pitcher from Lincoln-Way Central. The same pitcher as last year, to be exact.

Senior Bella Dimitrijevic, a Florida State commit, was named Gatorade PoY for the second time on Tuesday. She made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) which was also shared by the FSU softball account.

“It’s an incredible honor to win this award twice,” Dimitrijevic said. “It shows that all of the hard work I’ve put in is paying off, and it means a lot to hit one of my biggest goals. I’m extremely grateful for the support from my teammates and coaches every step of the way.”

The award was more than earned. Dimitrijevic went 23-1 this season with a 0.47 ERA and 349 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings. She averaged 14.5 Ks a game, allowing just 55 hits, 11 earned runs and 29 walks.

While she’ll solely focus on pitching in college, her bat was also quite impressive this year. She finished her final year at the prep level with a batting average of .318 with a team-leading 39 RBIs and seven home runs.

Dimitijevic played on the varsity team for all four years, taking over primary starting pitching duties as a sophomore. She finishes her career with a 0.71 ERA, a record of 69-5, 1,120 strikeouts compared to 189 hits and 54 earned runs. At the plate, she concludes her illustrious career with a .373 batting average, 115 RBIs and 23 home runs.

Now, she heads to the Tallahassee to join the Seminoles. FSU went 49-12 this season, including 18-3 in ACC play, finishing runner-up in the conference before advancing the the NCAA Super Regional. In the past 11 years, the Seminoles have made five Women’s College World Series appearances, finishing as national runner-ups in 2021 and 2023 while winning the championship in 2018.