A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet involved a semitrailer and briefly led to a lane closure.

About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer led to the lane closure on the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 near Houbolt Road, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

The lane reopened at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.