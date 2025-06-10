39 Joliet residents displaced, seven with minor injuries in apartment fire

Almost 40 people were displaced and seven people suffered minor injuries in Joliet following a fire that destroyed the upper unit of a three-story apartment building near Essington Road.
At 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to a heavy fire at the building at 115 Essington Road, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.
Initially, the report was for an “apartment fire with residents trapped,” fire officials said.
Heavy fire was found in the attic of the building.
Seven residents were treated for minor injuries at the scene and all residents were accounted for, according to fire officials.
The fire was declared under control at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday.
“There were 39 residents displaced. All residents have been relocated,” said Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey.
No firefighters were injured in the scene.
Staff with the Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management responded to the scene to help with the relocation of displaced residents.