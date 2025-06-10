39 Joliet residents displaced, seven with minor injuries in apartment fire

An apartment building destroyed by fire on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, near Essington Road in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Almost 40 people were displaced and seven people suffered minor injuries in Joliet following a fire that destroyed the upper unit of a three-story apartment building near Essington Road.

A Joliet firefighter dousing an apartment building with water to put out a fire on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, near Essington Road in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

At 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to a heavy fire at the building at 115 Essington Road, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

Initially, the report was for an “apartment fire with residents trapped,” fire officials said.

Joliet firefighters battle a fire at a residential complex off Essington Road Tuesday morning

Heavy fire was found in the attic of the building.

Seven residents were treated for minor injuries at the scene and all residents were accounted for, according to fire officials.

A Joliet firefighter using a chainsaw as part of an effort to put out an apartment fire on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, near Essington Road in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The fire was declared under control at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday.

“There were 39 residents displaced. All residents have been relocated,” said Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey.

No firefighters were injured in the scene.

Staff with the Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management responded to the scene to help with the relocation of displaced residents.

A fire at an apartment building on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, near Essington Road in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

An apartment building destroyed by fire on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, near Essington Road in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)