June 08, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Joliet Christian Women’s group holding luncheon

By Shaw Local News Network
Messiah Lutheran held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at the church in Joliet. As a result of a lawsuit by the Security and Exchange Commission for fraudulent financial dealings by a local company, Messiah Lutheran is required to pay back $487,000 of the $780,000 that was donated over a 10-year period to the church by this local business.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Area Christian Women’s Connection group is hosting its Real Thing Luncheon on Wednesday.

The program will be from 11:15 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

The program will feature presentations by Hailey Bogena from Will County Senior Services and Gini Peterson of Milledgeville, who will share her life experiences growing up on a farm.

The cost to attend is $20.

For more information and reservations, call Barb at 815-439-2076 or Sonya at 815-727-1626, or email Mrs.Brutus56@gmail.com.

Have a Question about this article?