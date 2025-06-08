Joliet Christian Women’s group holding luncheon

The Joliet Area Christian Women’s Connection group is hosting its Real Thing Luncheon on Wednesday.

The program will be from 11:15 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

The program will feature presentations by Hailey Bogena from Will County Senior Services and Gini Peterson of Milledgeville, who will share her life experiences growing up on a farm.

The cost to attend is $20.

For more information and reservations, call Barb at 815-439-2076 or Sonya at 815-727-1626, or email Mrs.Brutus56@gmail.com.